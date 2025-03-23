Thailand, South Korea strengthen cooperation on nuclear utilisation

The agreement was formalised during a meeting between Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi and South Korean Ambassador Park Yongmin on March 21.
Supamas said that the agreement strengthens collaboration between the governments, building on previous partnerships between relevant agencies.
She anticipates it will lead to expanded cooperation in small modular reactor (SMR) research and development as a clean electricity alternative.
Ambassador Park emphasised South Korea’s commitment to supporting Thailand through knowledge exchange, technology sharing and expert collaboration in nuclear energy, nuclear safety, nuclear fusion technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and space technology.
He highlighted joint efforts between the Thai Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to explore spaceport feasibility and satellite development in Thailand.
Additionally, South Korea will enhance space cooperation between the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) and Thai agencies, he added.