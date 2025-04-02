Apple to Unlock Cell Broadcast for Thailand's Disaster Warnings, NBTC Announces

Apple has confirmed it will unlock its cell broadcast system in Thailand, enabling the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to send emergency alerts directly to 50 million mobile phone users, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to enhance the nation's disaster warning capabilities.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general and deputy secretary-general of the NBTC, revealed that Apple has responded positively to the DDPM’s request, pledging to complete the system activation within five days.

SMS alerts will follow within two weeks. Cell broadcast, capable of sending 30 million messages per hour via 4G and 5G networks, will significantly bolster the country's emergency communication infrastructure.