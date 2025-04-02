Apple to Unlock Cell Broadcast for Thailand's Disaster Warnings, NBTC Announces

Apple has confirmed it will unlock its cell broadcast system in Thailand, enabling the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to send emergency alerts directly to 50 million mobile phone users, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced.
The move comes as part of a broader effort to enhance the nation's disaster warning capabilities.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general and deputy secretary-general of the NBTC, revealed that Apple has responded positively to the DDPM’s request, pledging to complete the system activation within five days.
SMS alerts will follow within two weeks. Cell broadcast, capable of sending 30 million messages per hour via 4G and 5G networks, will significantly bolster the country's emergency communication infrastructure.
"SMS was never designed for disaster warnings," Trairat explained. "It’s primarily a commercial tool. In the event of a disaster, like the recent earthquake, we need a more robust and immediate system. That's why we're implementing cell broadcast, alongside other measures."
In addition to Apple's system activation, the NBTC is also expanding its LINE ALERT warning service, which currently reaches 200,000 users, and launching a dedicated National Disaster Warning Television Channel 1.
A special hotline, 1531, has also been established for reporting earthquake-related building damage.
Pirongrong Ramasoot, NBTC Commissioner for Television Broadcasting, announced that a meeting will be held on April 3rd to discuss the implementation of Early Warning Systems via terrestrial television networks (Mux).
This system will allow for immediate interruption of digital TV broadcasts to deliver emergency alerts.
"The Mux system will enable us to broadcast warnings directly to viewers, either as announcements or scrolling text," Pirongrong said. "This will complement the cell broadcast and SMS systems, ensuring wider public awareness during emergencies."
The NBTC board, including Air Marshal Dr Thanapant Raicharoen, Prof Dr Pirongrong Ramasoot, and Assoc Prof Dr Supachai Supachalasai, has also directed the NBTC office to investigate and address any delays in the implementation of emergency communication warning systems. The aim is to ensure swift and effective dissemination of critical information to the public during times of crisis.