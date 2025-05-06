DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

TUESDAY, MAY 06, 2025

DPU trains 98 game designers in hybrid course to boost Thai-made games as global soft power, aiming to certify talent for the international market.

Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) has launched a specialised training programme for 98 computer game designers, aiming to elevate Thai-made games as a new form of national soft power on the global stage.

Hybrid Training Programme for Aspiring Game Developers

The training, organised by DPU’s College of Creative Design & Entertainment Technology, was held in a hybrid format—both online and on-site—on Monday at the 11th floor of Building 6 at the private university.

Building Certified Talent for the Thai Gaming Industry

Assoc Prof Banyapot Poonsawat, Deputy Dean of the College, said the session was part of the college’s broader mission to develop certified game developers capable of representing Thailand in the global gaming arena.

DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

Industry Experts Share Insights

During the session, experienced professionals from the gaming industry shared their expertise with the trainees. Guest speakers included:

  • Nitiwit Siripriyapong, Deputy Director of the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute
  • Sitthichai Theppaithoon, Chief Marketing Officer of DE Buz Co Ltd

DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

Part of a Larger Training Curriculum

Banyapot noted that this programme is part of a comprehensive training curriculum covering three key roles in the gaming industry:

  • Game Designers
  • Game Programmers
  • Game Artists

DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

Each course runs for approximately one month, equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills essential for the competitive global gaming market.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy