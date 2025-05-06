DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) has launched a specialised training programme for 98 computer game designers, aiming to elevate Thai-made games as a new form of national soft power on the global stage.
The training, organised by DPU’s College of Creative Design & Entertainment Technology, was held in a hybrid format—both online and on-site—on Monday at the 11th floor of Building 6 at the private university.
Assoc Prof Banyapot Poonsawat, Deputy Dean of the College, said the session was part of the college’s broader mission to develop certified game developers capable of representing Thailand in the global gaming arena.
During the session, experienced professionals from the gaming industry shared their expertise with the trainees. Guest speakers included:
Banyapot noted that this programme is part of a comprehensive training curriculum covering three key roles in the gaming industry:
Each course runs for approximately one month, equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills essential for the competitive global gaming market.