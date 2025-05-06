DPU trains 98 game designers to promote Thai-made games as new soft power

Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) has launched a specialised training programme for 98 computer game designers, aiming to elevate Thai-made games as a new form of national soft power on the global stage.

Hybrid Training Programme for Aspiring Game Developers

The training, organised by DPU’s College of Creative Design & Entertainment Technology, was held in a hybrid format—both online and on-site—on Monday at the 11th floor of Building 6 at the private university.

Building Certified Talent for the Thai Gaming Industry

Assoc Prof Banyapot Poonsawat, Deputy Dean of the College, said the session was part of the college’s broader mission to develop certified game developers capable of representing Thailand in the global gaming arena.