Thailand Risks Becoming the World’s "Landlord," Not a Tech Player, Warns KBank Economist

Burin Adulwattana says Thailand is trading precious land, water, and power for low-value data centers while neighbors spend decades building chip ecosystems—urging Bangkok to act before it gets left behind in the AI "Super Cycle."

Thailand needs to decide urgently what role it wants to play in a world being reordered by artificial intelligence—or have that decision made for it.

That was the stark warning from Burin Adulwattana, chief economist at KASIKORNbank, during a special segment of the KASIKORN Research Center’s half-year briefing.

Burin cautioned that Thailand’s current passive approach to the AI boom risks leaving the country on the sidelines of a global contest reshaping power, capital, and resource distribution.

From Tanks to Terabytes

Burin’s thesis begins with the transformation of geopolitical competition. Pointing to the war in Ukraine, he described it as the world’s first true "AI war"—a conflict increasingly decided by data intelligence and cheap, mass-produced drones rather than traditional military might.

He cited a striking asymmetry: an attack drone can be built for around $20,000, while the Western interceptor systems required to shoot it down cost roughly $2 million. This 100-to-1 cost ratio is fundamentally reshaping how nations view defense and self-sufficiency.

This shift, he argued, has triggered a "Super Cycle" of resource competition where governments and tech giants have become "price-insensitive" in their race for energy, semiconductors, critical minerals, and computing capacity.

