Chinese imports putting four major Thai industries at risk

With just two months to go until the US presidential election, an analyst is warning that no matter who wins, the trade war between the US and China is certain to continue. However, if Donald Trump comes out on top, the impact on Thailand will be more severe, says Phiphat Luangnaruemitchai, chief economist at KKP Research, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKP).

“The likelihood of increased tariffs on China is quite high. This would make Thailand a transit route for trade, and as China's economy weakens and domestic trade declines, cheap Chinese goods will be exported to many countries, including Thailand,” Phiphat said.

The impact of Chinese imports is already being felt. “China has used Thailand as a trading hub, and the slowdown in China's economy has resulted in an influx of cheap Chinese goods into Thailand. This has intensified competition and weakened the competitiveness of Thai businesses,” he added,