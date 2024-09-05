Cross-border trade shows strong expansion in July, boosting Thai exports

This represents a significant increase of 21.7% year on year, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth. Exports accounted for 87.1 billion baht, reflecting a rise of 15.5%, while imports totalled 71.0 billion baht, resulting in a trade surplus of 16.1 billion baht.

"The continued expansion of border and cross-border trade is a testament to Thailand's strategic location and strong economic ties with neighbouring countries," Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said.

The report also showed that in the first seven months of 2024 (January to July), border and cross-border trade amounted to 1.070 trillion baht, with exports increasing by 5.9% to 621.4 billion baht and imports rising by 4.7% to 448.9 billion baht. Thailand recorded a trade surplus of 172.4 billion baht during this period.

The Department of Foreign Trade attributed the expansion to strong demand for energy products, particularly diesel fuel, as well as consumer goods like rubber and rubber products.

"The increase in demand for rubber products, especially from Malaysia, China, Japan, and South Korea, has been a major driver of our exports," Ronnarong said, adding that the government's initiatives to strengthen trade ties and improve infrastructure at border points were expected to support this upward trend.

Meanwhile, border trade with neighbouring countries also saw substantial growth, with Malaysia leading the way at 30.2 billion baht. Other countries seeing significant increases included Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.