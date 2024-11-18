US, China and India trade imbalances an opportunity for Thailand

With President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January likely to intensify global trade wars, Thailand would do well to find ways to increase its trade with India, according to Att Pisalvanich, advisor to Intelligent Research Consultant (IRC) Co., Ltd. India, he added, is playing an increasingly interesting role on the global stage, so it is important to monitor how the sub-continent is positioning itself amid these ongoing trade wars and geopolitical conflicts.

India now has the largest population in the world, with 1.42 billion people in 2023, compared to China’s 1.41 billion. This makes India a larger consumer market than China.

India’s international trade involves key markets. In terms of India-China trade, Att noted that Chinese exports to India have been growing annually, from $50 billion in 2014 to $110 billion in 2023. Indian exports to China have also slightly increased, from $16 billion in 2014 to $18 billion in 2023. India currently has a $90 billion trade deficit with China, prompting measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) policy to reduce dependency on Chinese goods. These measures include tariff increases on Chinese imports, which China has reciprocated. Border disputes in areas like the Galwan Valley are creating mutual distrust, further complicating trade relations.