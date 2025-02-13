Online sellers of substandard goods arrested in 21,227 cases

The Commerce Ministry has taken legal action against importers and online sellers of substandard goods in 21,227 cases, resulting in damages worth 1.137 billion baht, a vice commerce minister said on Thursday.
Napintorn Srisunpang, Vice Commerce Minister, stated that the arrests were made between September and December last year under the directive of a subcommittee tasked with tackling the influx of cheap and substandard imported goods. The panel was established to mitigate the impact of low-quality imports, mainly from China, on Thai SMEs.
The seized substandard goods from online selling platforms included dietary supplements, medicines, medical supplies, cosmetics, electrical appliances, power extension cords, and power banks.
Napintorn said the subcommittee had instructed relevant government agencies to intensify monitoring of online platforms for imported substandard goods.
Additionally, the subcommittee resolved to appoint a working panel, led by Jakkara Yodmanee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, to oversee the sale of substandard goods in physical markets as well.
The working panel would also be responsible for identifying Thai nominees assisting foreign businesses in circumventing the Alien Business Act.
The appointment of Jakkara’s panel will be submitted for approval to the full committee responsible for addressing unlawful goods and foreign business operations, chaired by Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan. The full committee is set to convene by mid-next month.