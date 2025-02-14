Thailand seeks deeper economic integration with Hong Kong

The country is also accelerating FTA negotiations with various partners. The FTA with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), finalised in Davos, Switzerland, in January this year, marks Thailand's first such agreement with a European bloc.

Discussions are also advancing with the European Union (EU), Israel, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Pichai emphasised Hong Kong’s critical role as a gateway for China’s global trade and financial connectivity. He positioned Thailand as a bridge to ASEAN m markets for Hong Kong and China, pledging Commerce Ministry support for businesses seeking trade and investment opportunities.

Hong Kong is Thailand's 12th largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in 2024 reaching US$17.04 billion, marking a 24.3% increase year-on-year.

