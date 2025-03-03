Thai shippers concerned government too slow to negotiate with Trump

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) on Monday expressed concerns that the government is too slow in formulating measures to address potential trade penalties from US President Donald Trump.

TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk said he has yet to see any progress from the Thai government in responding to the so-called Trump 2.0 policies.

Trump has vowed to penalise countries with excessively high trade surpluses with the US by imposing punitive tariff rates on their exports.

Chaichan stated that the TNSC and other private organisations want the government to establish a joint public-private committee to handle trade measures imposed by the US. He emphasised that the private sector, including exporters, possesses detailed information essential for formulating strategies to negotiate with the US.