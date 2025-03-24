Rice farmers to receive 1,000-baht incentive to plant other crops

The final draft of incentives to encourage farmers to plant other crops will soon be sent to the National Rice Policy and Management Committee (NRPMC) for approval, a well-informed source from the Commerce Ministry has said.

The source stated that the draft was prepared in line with the resolution of the NRPMC meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on 26th February.

During the meeting, the NRPMC agreed in principle to pay 1,000 baht per rai to farmers in exchange for not planting off-season rice, as a measure to address falling rice prices.