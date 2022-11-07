Tourist dollars drive surge in Thai gold consumption

The council’s regional CEO Andrew Naylor told the press on Monday that the consumption of gold in Thailand has risen from 8.6 tonnes in the third quarter of last year to 12.1 tonnes in the same period this year.

During the same period, there has been a 35% year-on-year surge in the demand for jewellery, from 1.9 tonnes to 2.5 tonnes, and a 42% year-on-year rise in the sale of bars and coins, from 6.7 tonnes to 9.6 tonnes.

“This is the longest streak of consumer demand growth in Thailand, and the seventh consecutive quarter that we’ve seen an increase in jewellery consumption,” Naylor added.

He believes the surge in demand can be put down to a rebound in tourism and dropping prices, which are encouraging retailers to replenish their inventories.

He said gold retailers and jewellers anticipate a healthy demand in the fourth quarter as they prepare for the wedding season and year-end festive season.