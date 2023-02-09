SEC to make it binding on crypto exchange platforms to warn buyers of risks

The SEC is soliciting public opinion on the draft regulation through its website and the online public hearing process will continue until February 24.

The new regulation has been drafted after taking into account the opinions of operators of digital asset trading platforms and the general people on how to inform the public of the risks of trading. The opinions were solicited from September 15 to October 17 last year.

After the SEC had compiled the opinions from the round of hearings, it resolved during a meeting on December 1 to abolish the minimum purchase of a cryptocurrency in line with opinions.