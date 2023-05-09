Heatwave, air pollution make Thailand 2nd largest aircon exporter

This has also made Thailand the second biggest exporter of air-conditioning units after China, director-general of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) Warawan Chitaroon said on Tuesday.

In March alone, the manufacturing production index (MPI) of the air-conditioning industry rose to 144.39, expanding by 7.1% compared to the same period last year, Warawan said.

As of March, US$849.60 million (28.64 billion baht) worth of air-conditioning units had been exported, up 16.67% compared to the same period last year. This surge in orders for aircon units has pushed the country’s total export volume to $2.27 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 12.85% compared to the same period last year.

The top importers of air-conditioning units from Thailand are the US, the European Union, Asean countries, Central-Eastern Asia and India. Warawan said 75% of the air-conditioners produced in Thailand are exported.

She added that she expects more orders for air-conditioners to flood in considering the ongoing heatwave that has hit many countries, including Thailand.

In addition, features like energy efficiency, filters against fine dust and other harmful pollutants, automatic regulation of temperature and voice commands should entice more customers, she added.

Another factor contributing to the industry’s expansion is the steady growth in the local real estate market. The first four months of this year saw 8,336 new condominiums and housing units being built in Greater Bangkok, representing a 95.7% increase compared to the same period last year, Warawan said.

