Demand for gold bars, coins up in Thailand while central banks stock up on precious metal

The council on Tuesday released its latest “Gold Demand Trends” report.

Shaokai Fan, the council head of Asia-Pacific (ex-China) and global head of central banks, told an online press conference that central banks had helped boost demand by adding 228 tonnes to global reserves. As a result, the first quarter of this year set a new high in this data series.

He noted that sustained and significant purchases from the official sector highlighted gold's role in international reserve portfolios during times of market volatility and heightened risk.

However, global gold jewellery demand remained relatively flat in the first quarter, totalling 478 tonnes. Demand in China saw recovery, reaching 198 tonnes in the first quarter of unrestricted consumer activity since the lockdown was lifted.

This scenario compensated for weaker demand in India, where consumption fell 17% year on year to 78 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. The primary factor influencing purchases was the sharp rise in domestic gold prices.

Meanwhile, investment demand was mixed in the first quarter.

He pointed out that renewed gold-backed ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) inflows in March, driven primarily by systemic risk to the US economy, partially countered outflows in January and February and helped bring quarterly outflows down to a modest 29 tonnes.

Despite significant market shifts, gold bar and coin investment increased 5% year on year to 302 tonnes, particularly in the US market, he said.