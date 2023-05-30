Thai stock market reacts positively to US debt ceiling agreement

The market was reacting to US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reaching a final agreement on a deal to raise the US debt ceiling, according to Globex Securities Co Ltd.

On Monday, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index, which reflects trading activities, experienced positive movement due to buying pressure in the electronics, banking, and property sectors following the US debt ceiling agreement.

The SET Index closed at 1,540.97 points, up 10.13 points or 0.66%. Foreign trading value was 37.76 billion baht, down 274.17 million baht. The Thailand Futures Exchanges (TFEX) market had 14,789 contracts, and the bond market experienced a decrease of 1.68 billion baht.

The US stocks, oil, gold market and money market were closed on Tuesday (May 30) Ito commemorate Memorial Day. Japan reported that the unemployment rate for April had dropped by 2.6% from the previous 2.8% in March, adjusted for seasonal variations.

Meanwhile, Thailand received 1 million Chinese tourists between January and May 18 of this year, after China reopened its borders.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) revealed that Thailand's economy in April was supported by steady expansion in the tourism sector.

The consumer confidence index increased for the 11th consecutive month and reached its highest level in 38 months.

Domestic tourists reached 21.3 million, a 27.4% year-on-year increase, while 2.18 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, up by 644% year on year.

Japan has revealed that it will activate an alert system for missile launches and will shoot down any objects that pose a threat to Japanese territory. This comes after reports that North Korea is preparing to launch missiles and release satellites between May 31 and June 11 of this year.