Central Group welcomes private, public sector delegates from Vietnam

The first Vietnamese delegation comprised representatives from Dong Thap Province and Ho Chi Minh City's Trade Promotion and Investment Centre. The second comprised business representatives led by Vietnam's Business Studies and Assistance Centre.

The Vietnamese delegations visited the Jing Jai ("Sincere") Market, Farmer's Market, and Tops supermarket.

The Sincerity Market and Farmer's Market sell safe and toxin-free fruits and vegetables, as well as quality products from farmers in Thai provinces, to consumers in cities to provide sustainable incomes to farmers.

Tops supermarket is a leading Thai retail food retailer that sells high-quality products and premium raw materials. It says it supports agricultural production as well as Thai small and medium-sized enterprises by selling their products.

Central Group has become a leading foreign retail business in Vietnam by investing more than 15 billion baht in the country since 2012. It plans to invest about 50 billion baht more in Vietnam over the next five years, aiming for sales of up to 150 billion baht by 2027.

Central Group consists of three main businesses: Central Retail Corporation Plc focusses on retail, Central Pattana Plc focusses on shopping centres and real estate, and Central Plaza Hotel Plc focusses on hotels and restaurants. The entire group has a network of over 3,700 branches in 142 cities in 18 countries.