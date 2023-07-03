Foreign investors wary of delay in Thai govt formation: FTI

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), foreign investors and the business sector are closely monitoring four political factors, namely:

1. The selection of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, for which both the Move Forward Party and the Pheu Thai Party intend to nominate a candidate thus causing complications in the government formation process.

2. The interpretation of whether Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party's leader, qualifies for the position of prime minister due to his shareholding in ITV. This matter has been referred to the Election Commission for consideration.

3. The uncertainties surrounding the vote for the Prime Minister, where the votes from the Senate members may not be sufficient for Pita to become the PM resulting in a more flexible vote for the top job.

4. Potential unrest from political rallies staged by both supporters and opponents of the Move Forward Party.

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul notes that the private sector is concerned about these political factors as they affect the stability of government formation, which in turn impacts the stability of the country.

There is also incomprehension that a coalition government able to gather a total of 312 votes (or 3 out of 5 of the House of Representatives' seats), is unable to promptly form a coalition government. That number of votes would be enough to form a government in other countries.