Expediting infrastructure development 'key to securing investments'

This includes revitalising the Ranong Port project and opening a trade route to India to position Thailand as a hub for maritime logistics in the region.

According to Fetco chairman Kobsak Pootrakool, the conflicts between major powers such as China and the United States, as well as the wars in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, along with various geopolitical conflicts worldwide, have resulted in the movement of investment towards the Southeast Asian region, particularly Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Every country has policies to attract investment, and drawing key industries to set up production bases in Thailand would bring significant changes to each country's production capabilities within the next five years, he said. “If Thailand cannot draw these crucial industries to establish their production bases in the country within the next five years, we will lose competitiveness,” he warned.

In addition to existing policies and measures to attract investments, it is crucial for the new government to proactively accelerate the development of key infrastructure, especially in the EEC. This includes the high-speed railway connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao), the development of Phase 3 of Laem Chabang Port and Phase 3 of Map Ta Phut Port, as well as the development of U-Tapao Airport and Aviation City. If the next government can complete all these delayed projects within 1-2 years, it would instil confidence in businesses and investors that Thailand is ready to accommodate new investments, he said.