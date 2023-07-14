Survey results of Japanese business in Thailand presented to NESDC

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) Bangkok office chief Kuroda Jun and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCCB) Bangkok office head Takeo Kato recently met with the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Danucha Pichayanan, to present the results of a survey on the economic outlook of Japanese joint ventures and businesses in Thailand for the first half of this year.

The survey found that the business environment for Japanese joint ventures and businesses in Thailand in the past six months has fallen, reflecting a decrease in the Diffusion Index (DI) caused by inflation and the shrinkage of Thai exports. The DI for the first half of this year stood at 21, down from 24 at the end of 2022.

However, it is expected that the index will improve in the second half of the year, reaching a level of 26, supported by the recovery of tourism and exports in the remaining months.

In addition to presenting the survey results, they exchanged opinions on various issues to support an investment-friendly environment in Thailand. This includes utilising the Long-Term Resident Visa (LTR Visa) to attract foreign experts to work in Thailand, as well as enhancing workforce skills in the country to create a skilled labour force for targeted industries that can attract foreign investment, such as semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles (EV), and hybrid vehicles.

According to the Department of Business Development, between January and May this year, the Committee on Business Operations of Foreigners approved 274 foreign investors to conduct business in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act of 1999.