Japanese restaurants see record-breaking growth in Thailand

Jetro recorded a total of 5,325 Japanese restaurants in Thailand this year, up 955 from 4,370 in 2021. It said the expansion of Japanese restaurants has been prominent in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. However, since 2019, it has been possible to find Japanese restaurants in every province, according to Jetro.

“I’m glad that more Japanese restaurants are opening in Thailand … [they] offer a great opportunity for Japanese food lovers to taste Japan’s delicious dishes and expand the market for Japan’s food industry,” said Jun Kuroda, president of Jetro Bangkok.

“Jetro Bangkok will continue to promote Japanese cuisine among Thais and facilitate the import of high quality agricultural and food products from Japan to Thailand,” Jun added.

Jetro’s latest survey found that 1,404 new Japanese restaurants opened in Thailand this year: 448 were sushi restaurants, 263 offer Japanese cuisine, and 185 focus on ramen.

However, 105 Japanese restaurants shut down in Thailand this year, a number that is significantly lower than the tally in 2021, when the Covid-19 crisis forced 231 restaurants to close their doors, Jetro said.

In the survey’s interview section, restaurant operators said sales in 2022 have increased to about 70%-90% of pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants face other challenges, including rising costs of ingredients and labour, as well as the commission taken by food delivery services and the ongoing appeal of using these services.