Commerce ministry helps entrepreneurs extend their business networks

According to Tosapol Tangsubutr, director-general of the ministry’s Business Development department, the key factors for businesses to grow or decline in the new business era are adaptability and the ability to devise creative strategies that stand out.

To meet the ever-changing consumer behaviour and demands, and ensure the survival of SMEs, it is essential not only to develop the quality of products and services but also to attract consumers.

The department’s “Smart Professional Entrepreneurs” programme has been regularly conducted by the department since 2014 and coached 673 high-quality professional business people.

The focus is on advancing business strategy, creating innovative business brands and developments, as well as establishing strong networks for entrepreneurs through joint activities including job observations, and in-depth consultations in both group and individual coaching sessions. This approach allows each business to thoroughly understand and address its own issues, opening up new opportunities for trade. By incorporating technology and innovation as aids, new ideas and strategies emerge, leading businesses toward clearer directions, enhanced business management, steady revenue growth, and continuous development.

Monitoring the results of all the programme participants shows that this initiative has significantly contributed to increasing average business revenue, amounting to more than 293 million baht.