Five fast-food giants that crashed and burned in Thailand

Gardenia, known for its fragrant and buttery bakery treats, entered the Thai market in 1987. Gardenia is famous for its diverse range of flavours, including buttered scones and bread varieties like milk oat, whole wheat, banana-infused whole wheat, pumpkin, chocolate, raspberry, coconut pandan, and more. Its unique and delicious flavours quickly gained popularity in Thailand.

Originating in Singapore in 1978, Gardenia bread was designed to have a softer texture compared with rivals in the market. It achieved rapid expansion within just two years of entering Thailand, and its success led to the establishment of factories in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

However, Gardenia ran into credit problems in 2007 during the global financial crisis, leading to its closure in Thailand. Despite the absence of stores, fans of Gardenia bread can still purchase it online through overseas sellers, particularly from Malaysia.

Known for its charbroiled burgers and fast food offerings, American brand Carl's Jr entered the Thai market in 2012. Its first branch opened in the tourist city of Pattaya, followed by six more branches in Bangkok.

However, Carl's Jr faced challenges in Thailand's competitive fast-food market, particularly from established giants like McDonald's, Burger King, and Mos Burger. Carl's Jr Thailand suffered difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually closed down in 2022, 11 years after entering the market. The closure was attributed to the economic impact of the pandemic and challenges in its location choices, as many of its branches were situated in shopping malls and office buildings that were shuttered during lockdowns.