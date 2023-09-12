CP Group confident in China's economy

The seminar titled "China's Economy at the Crossroads: Opportunities for Thai Entrepreneurs" was held yesterday (September 11) with the aim of presenting the economic prospects in China to Thai entrepreneurs.

Thanakorn, who is the president of the Thai-Chinese Investment and Trade Association, told participants that CP Group began venturing into business in China around 1980 just as the country was beginning to open up. At that time, China was primarily agriculture-based, so there were opportunities for trade.

Over the past 40 years, CP Group has witnessed significant transformations in the country and has been particularly impressed by its focus on technological advancement.

After opening up, China initially emphasised any business that brought in foreign currency, such as importing raw materials. Later, it introduced measures to attract foreign investment and allow the Chinese people to learn technology. In 1989, they invited large companies like Volkswagen to invest in Shenzhen, which led to China becoming the world's leading car manufacturer, Thanakorn explained.

Furthermore, China adopted strategies to acquire businesses that would allow it to absorb the "know-how" of successful industries. For instance, they purchased MG Rover, a British car manufacturer, to establish a global research and development centre in the country, Thanakorn said.

Recognising that the automotive industry already has leaders, China turned its attention to electric vehicles (EVs). They initiated the strategy of changing lanes to invest in electric vehicles, starting with the domestic market.