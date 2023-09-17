Minister promotes Thai exports in China ‘gateway to Asean’

The commerce minister held discussions with Lan Tianli, chairman of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region during his visit to Nanning to attend the 20th China-Asean Expo. Nanning is the capital of the autonomous region.

Both sides discussed the benefits of the new International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which is strategically located in the autonomous region, which borders Vietnam.

Thailand plans to leverage this corridor to increase the export of Thai products, especially fruits, to the Chinese market.

In addition to promoting exports, the two parties discussed enhancing economic cooperation, including deepening regional economic integration, boosting trade and investment, developing logistics, and connecting the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region with Thailand's industrial estates.

China remains Thailand's top trading partner for the 11th consecutive year, with Thailand exporting 1.19 trillion baht worth of goods to China in 2022. During the first seven months of 2023, Thailand exported 695.52 billion baht worth of products to China.

Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region holds a status equivalent to a province, comprising 14 prefecture-level cities, with Nanning as its capital. China has designated it as the gateway to Asean.