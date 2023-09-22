Securities firm wary of impact on individual investors from capital gains tax

The remarks by Kampol Jantavibool, the CEO of KKP Dime Securities Company, came as the company launched a new service that allows users to trade shares on Thailand's stock exchanges through its Dime! application.

Individuals can now begin trading Thai shares with a minimum of 50 baht, he said.

The debate on Thailand's capital gains tax policy revived after the newly appointed government considered enforcing the tax on those who earn income from sources outside the country through their work, business and asset investment.

As Thailand's only international stock trading app, Kampol acknowledged that the law would have a direct impact on his business, pointing out that 70% of its users trade on Wall Street.

He personally believed that investing abroad is a viable option for saving.

He explained that taxation would be a major concern for minor investors, which could prompt them to postpone trading in the foreign stock market. The change would eliminate the possibility of earning higher returns.

Collecting taxes on foreign investments would significantly raise investment costs while also having a psychological impact on investors' investments, he noted.

However, he said that he was not opposed in principle to the government levying capital gains tax, but the law should be fair to all parties and take into account individual investors who do not have a large amount of money to trade.