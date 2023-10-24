FTAs push Thai exports to US$46 bn in first 7 months of 2023

The top five FTAs contributing to this figure were:

1. Asean Free Trade Area (AFTA): The agreement’s total value was U$16.49 billion, accounting for 72.72% of its utilisation. Major exports under this agreement included automobiles for transportation (weighing less than 5 tonnes), sugar, petroleum oils, oils from bituminous minerals, and cars for personal transportation (1,500 - 2,500 cc).

2. Asean-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA): The agreement's total value was U$14.26 billion, with a utilisation rate of 93.97%. Key exports under this agreement included fresh durians, synthetic rubber products, tapioca, sugar, guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens.

3. Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA): The agreement's total value was U$3.76 billion, with a utilisation rate of 71.66%. Major exports included frozen chicken, shrimps, dextrin and modified starch, wire and cables, lightweight oils, and polyethylene polymer sacks.

4. Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA): The agreement's total value was U$3.34 billion, with a utilisation rate of 60.68%. Important exports included cars and other motor vehicles (with diesel or semi-diesel engines), passenger cars 2,500 cc and above, air conditioning units, canned tuna, and passenger cars sized 1,000 - 1,500 cc.

5. Asean-India Free Trade Area (AIFTA): The agreement's total value was U$3.08 billion, with a utilisation rate of 67.44%. Key exports included brass wires, organo-inorganic compounds, radio receivers, air conditioning components, and polyvinyl chloride, or vinyl chloride polymer products.