Chinese investment to continue into 2024 due to Thai incentives

ZYNP Corporation, a manufacturer of combustion engine components from Hunan province in central China, have announced that it is investing 210 million yuan (around 1 billion baht) to establish a production base in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment in Anhui province of eastern China, have announced a 100 million yuan (486 million baht) investment plan to purchase land and build a branch plant factory in Thailand.

Xu Geng Lou, the vice-president of Amata Corporation Plc, said that Chinese businesses have demonstrated an unprecedented interest in investing in Thailand. Representatives from various business groups have visited Amata industrial estates.

Analysts, both Chinese and Thai, shared with Global Times that the increased Chinese investment is driven by incentives from the Thai government to encourage the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry as well as the electronics industry. Meanwhile, the momentum is being propelled by the fact that the global economic landscape is facing a counter-globalisation trend.