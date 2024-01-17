J Venture pegs its JFIN coin to Bitcoin

J Ventures chief executive officer Thanawat Lertwattanarak said JFIN coin, which claims to be the country's first cryptocurrency pegged to the largest and most popular cryptocurrency by market cap, began trading on Tuesday evening via Coinstore.com.

Currently, all Thai cryptocurrency trading in the market is pegged to USTD.

He said the move is part of the company's efforts to take its own developed blockchain technology to the next level while insisting that the company does not expect to profit from the resurgence of the cryptocurrency industry.

Several experts, including Ben Weiss, co-founder of a crypto ATM provider, recently pointed out that ETF approvals and the upcoming halving could make 2024 a record year for cryptocurrencies.

Thanawat insisted that the main goal of pegging JFIN coin with Bitcoin is to give coin holders more options for burning or spending the coin.

The move comes as the company announces its 2024 strategic roadmap for expanding and strengthening its JFIN Chain ecosystem with new partners and features that will enable businesses to implement Web 3.0 and blockchain technology such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.