Three ESG issues investors should take into account this year

In the US, the Clean Competition Act, or US-CBAM, a carbon tax regulation, is set to take effect in 2025 for industries emitting greenhouse gases. Additionally, there are draft laws in California, such as SB 253 and SB 261, addressing organisational responsibility for climate data and greenhouse gases, respectively.

Although these laws have become enforceable in 2025, companies are required to start collecting data in 2024, with potential changes based on the US election outcome at the end of the year.

Several other countries are preparing similar legislation and reporting standards. Stricter reporting can help investors assess the environmental and social impact of direct or mutual fund investments. Furthermore, low-carbon portfolio optimisation has become a significant trend, not only for institutional investors but also for individual investors. The focus on investing in assets or businesses with lower carbon emissions aligns with the growing importance of environmental considerations in investment policies.