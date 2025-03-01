Stark bondholders told to file debt claims with bankruptcy court

Bondholders of Stark Corporation Public Co Ltd (STARK) on Friday have the right to file debt repayment claims in the Central Bankruptcy Court's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

The case involves UOB Bank Pcl, the creditor plaintiff, and Vonnarath Tangkaravakoon, the debtor. Claims can be submitted electronically, in person, or through an authorised representative using forms provided by the Legal Execution Department, either at their central office or any regional branch, the SEC advisory said.

This action follows the Central Bankruptcy Court's asset seizure order against Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon on December 18, 2024.

Under the provisions of the Bankruptcy Act BE 2483 (1940), creditors are required to submit their claims to the Official Receiver, Legal Execution Department, within a two-month period. This period commenced with the publication in the Royal Gazette on February 11, 2025, and will conclude on April 11, 2025.

