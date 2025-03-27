Goldman Sachs raises end-2025 gold price forecast to $3,300 per ounce

The bank raised demand assumptions by central banks to 70 tonnes a month from 50 tonnes earlier amid heightened U.S. policy uncertainty and on expectations that China may continue purchasing at rapid pace for another three to six years.

"On the gold ETF side, our U.S. economists continue to expect two 25bp (basis points) Fed cuts in 2025 and one additional cut in H1 (first half of) 2026, which underpins our baseline for ETF inflows," Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs sees two potential upside risks for ETFs: a recession-induced Fed cutting cycle raising end-2025 gold prices to $3,410 per ounce, and increased investor demand for gold as a hedge pushing ETF holdings back to pandemic levels, supporting prices toward $3,680 per ounce by the end of 2025.