Class of 2021 Break The 500-Offers Barrier To Universities Around The World

Head of School, Fin - who was offered places at no less than five top 30 universities - says the process is excellent and allowed her to research the universities that matched passions she discovered while at Shrewsbury. "UC Berkeley has a unique program that integrates business into molecular biology, introducing undergrads to the biotech field while still encouraging a focus on social issues like sustainability and accessible health care. So, I immediately realized that this might be the challenge that was meant for me," she explained.

Her fellow Head of School, Dow, agrees. "My love for a large variety of subjects, particularly my passion for Biology and History, was what drove me to apply for Human Sciences at University College, London (UCL). What drew me in was the interdisciplinary nature of it and the flexibility that this course at UCL would offer me. Shrewsbury has helped me gain the confidence in choosing a course I know that I will enjoy and not worry about not knowing what this path may ultimately hold career-wise. I am thankful for all of the support and encouragement I have received.”

It is this encouragement and ability to engage universities, even in a virtual setting, regarding topics that interested her that helped one of Shrewsbury’s Sixth Form entrants, Mia, settle on her choice of university. "Attending a virtual college information course offered by Shrewsbury was what sold me on Boston University - the more I learnt about their excellent psychology program, the more confident I became that the school would be the right fit for me. I am so thankful to the school's wonderful college advisors for supporting and advising me throughout the whole process," she enthused.

In a globally unprecedented situation, COVID-19 has caused upheaval with examinations; at times causing uncertainty and tension. Due to the pandemic, a somewhat strange and challenging end to their school career was inevitable. However, just like the Class of 2020, Shrewsbury has made sure that this year’s graduating students have gained the recognition earned during their school career.

The university offers may be flowing in, but the work does not stop just yet. Over the following weeks, graduating students will take part in a specially created, online, pre-university enrichment programme, which will draw on the insights of Shrewsbury alumni - another critical resource that current students can lean on throughout their later years at the school.

For next year's graduating Class of 2022, the application process has already begun, with the school's unique "Jumpstart!" programme. Delivered online in the context of school closure, Jumpstart! explores the application process in detail and guides students on writing effective personal statements and essays that help them stand out.

Principal Mr Chris Seal concludes, "The Class of 2021 have shown tremendous resilience and strength of character, during the unsettling and challenging times that COVID-19 has brought them. I commend the work of all our staff, particularly the challenging task of our incredible Higher Education team. We are continually impressed by every student cohort that passes through the Shrewsbury gates and looks forward to seeing the next chapter of their lives unfold at university through our strong alumni network."

* Data correct as of 20th May 2021. A number of offers and applications are pending.

** Rankings based on the QS World University rankings 2021.

