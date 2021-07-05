Class of 2021 Break The 500-Offers Barrier To Universities Around The World

The brilliant Class of 2021 at Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside are celebrating 500* offers from leading universities across the World. So far they have received 196 offers from World's top 100 universities**, and 32 offers from the Top 10 universities, including Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, and University College London.
163 offers from all 24 Russell Group universities are included in this year's offer list; a phenomenal effort in what has been another trying year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and a disrupted exam season.
Supported by two full-time US college specialists, Shrewsbury students continue to look closely at US universities every year, and this is reflected in a staggering 135 offers, including three offers to the Ivy League's Brown, Cornell and University of Pennsylvania. For the third year running, there is also an offer from the World's second-ranked institution, Stanford University.
The phenomenal success rate of students accepted to Medical School in Thailand and abroad is something Shrewsbury is deeply proud of. The 16 offers are headed by Prompt, who accepted his offer and will pack his bags for the famed Gonville and Caius College at Cambridge University later this year.
"I became increasingly fascinated by the workings of the human body as I progressed through each year level," Prompt explains. "It was in Year 10 that I decided medicine was the career for me as I began to understand that medicine is a profession that will allow me to make a real difference in society. The Higher Education advisors were tremendously helpful, as they arranged seminars, assisted with my portfolio and ensured I was always on the right track."
Shrewsbury's award-winning team of higher education specialists, which now includes Ms Angela Dunham - a US specialist with a wealth of experience in the industry - ensures every application is supported meticulously. The team advocates strongly for all applicants to find university courses that best match their individual needs and ambitions. Their role in the process is integral and ensures the school's reputation as the highest achieving in the region, year after year.
"Shrewsbury structures the support programme around students from as early as Year 10, so we can track their progress and meet their needs more intricately," explains Ms Rachael Walker, Shrewsbury's Associate Director of Higher Education. We focus on each individual student and tailor a programme that will yield the best result. It sounds simple and straightforward, but it takes a lot of hard work from all parties!"
Head of School, Fin - who was offered places at no less than five top 30 universities - says the process is excellent and allowed her to research the universities that matched passions she discovered while at Shrewsbury. "UC Berkeley has a unique program that integrates business into molecular biology, introducing undergrads to the biotech field while still encouraging a focus on social issues like sustainability and accessible health care. So, I immediately realized that this might be the challenge that was meant for me," she explained.
Her fellow Head of School, Dow, agrees. "My love for a large variety of subjects, particularly my passion for Biology and History, was what drove me to apply for Human Sciences at University College, London (UCL). What drew me in was the interdisciplinary nature of it and the flexibility that this course at UCL would offer me. Shrewsbury has helped me gain the confidence in choosing a course I know that I will enjoy and not worry about not knowing what this path may ultimately hold career-wise. I am thankful for all of the support and encouragement I have received.”
It is this encouragement and ability to engage universities, even in a virtual setting, regarding topics that interested her that helped one of Shrewsbury’s Sixth Form entrants, Mia, settle on her choice of university. "Attending a virtual college information course offered by Shrewsbury was what sold me on Boston University - the more I learnt about their excellent psychology program, the more confident I became that the school would be the right fit for me. I am so thankful to the school's wonderful college advisors for supporting and advising me throughout the whole process," she enthused.
In a globally unprecedented situation, COVID-19 has caused upheaval with examinations; at times causing uncertainty and tension. Due to the pandemic, a somewhat strange and challenging end to their school career was inevitable. However, just like the Class of 2020, Shrewsbury has made sure that this year’s graduating students have gained the recognition earned during their school career.
The university offers may be flowing in, but the work does not stop just yet. Over the following weeks, graduating students will take part in a specially created, online, pre-university enrichment programme, which will draw on the insights of Shrewsbury alumni - another critical resource that current students can lean on throughout their later years at the school.
For next year's graduating Class of 2022, the application process has already begun, with the school's unique "Jumpstart!" programme. Delivered online in the context of school closure, Jumpstart! explores the application process in detail and guides students on writing effective personal statements and essays that help them stand out.
Principal Mr Chris Seal concludes, "The Class of 2021 have shown tremendous resilience and strength of character, during the unsettling and challenging times that COVID-19 has brought them. I commend the work of all our staff, particularly the challenging task of our incredible Higher Education team. We are continually impressed by every student cohort that passes through the Shrewsbury gates and looks forward to seeing the next chapter of their lives unfold at university through our strong alumni network."
* Data correct as of 20th May 2021. A number of offers and applications are pending.
** Rankings based on the QS World University rankings 2021.
Published : July 05, 2021
