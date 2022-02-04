New Zealand opening to Thai students in April

About 3,000 Thai students headed to study in New Zealand every year before Covid-19 struck in early 2020.
New Zealand will accept around 5,000 international students from April as part of a five-step reopening process announced on Friday.
The first step will see New Zealanders in Australia allowed to return from February 27. The second step will open the country to all foreign nationals from March 13, while some international students will be allowed to return for the second semester from April 12.
The country will fully open to foreign students via normal visa arrangements from October, enabling them to enrol for 2023, said Education New Zealand (ENZ) chief executive Grant McPherson.
“The border reopening steps outlined today enable the international education sector to progressively open through 2022 for the existing cohorts, with a new much larger cohort able to enter New Zealand for study before semester two,” McPherson said.
Published : February 04, 2022
