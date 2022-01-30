Drop in Thailand's education competitiveness sparks plea for budget increase

Atthapon said the 2021 rankings revealed three indicators of weaknesses in Thai education.

First, the secondary school enrolment rate dropped four places to 61st.

Second, the student-teacher ratio in secondary schools dropped three places to 60th.

And third, the education budget as a proportion of GDP dropped one place to 59th.

However, the rankings also revealed two improvements.

Thailand’s universities rose one place to 48th and the student-teacher ratio in primary schools jumped sic places to 30th among the 64 countries ranked.