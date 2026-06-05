Thai DHSS orders clinic closure over unregistered weight-loss drug

Dr Phuwadech Surakhot, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), said in an interview that after information was shared on social media about a female patient who received a weight-loss injection at a clinic and developed severe vomiting that required referral to the hospital, relatives said no doctor had examined her or taken her medical history during the visit.

They also said the injection was administered by a medical assistant, which he said posed a danger to the service recipient’s health.

He therefore ordered officials from DHSS’s Law Division and Sanatorium and Art of Healing Division to join officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) in conducting an on-site fact-finding inspection at the clinic, located in the Ramintra area.

Statements recorded from those involved found that on Friday (May 29, 2026), the female patient had contacted the clinic for a weight-loss procedure using “Mounjaro”, telling clinic staff that she wanted to lose weight with fewer side effects.

Staff therefore recommended the drug “NOVOTRIMPLUS/VitaPeptix” to the patient, and the original drug was changed to the new drug. The patient then received a weight-loss pen injection from clinic staff.