Thundershowers forecast in most of Thailand, heavy rains in some areas

Continuous rains are forecast all over the country, with isolated heavy downpours in the East and the South (west coast), according to the Thailand Meteorological Department today (June 8), as a low pressure cell covers the upper Bay of Bengal while the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and Thailand becomes stronger.

The department has warned people in these areas to beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods. All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep away from areas expecting thundershowers until June 10, it advised.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Northern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Central region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.