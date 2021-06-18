Over 4.2 million doses of Sinopharm reserved in 3 days

The academy invited organisations and firms to register for allocation of the alternative vaccine on Monday. A total of 12,793 organisations had reserved 4,242,409 doses as of yesterday, June 16.
The academy announced it will close the online reservation system on Friday (June 18) at 4pm. After this deadline, organisations will not be able to change the number of vaccines reserved.
Published : June 17, 2021
By : The Nation
