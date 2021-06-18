Thundershowers forecast for all regions

Weak winds prevail across the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday.

All ships in the upper Andaman Sea should proceed with caution during thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 33-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department