Fairness and peoples safety: Our priority in the Covid-19 vaccination programme

The programme's success depends mainly on the speed of vaccine distribution and the assurance of people's safety after the vaccination. All vaccines are authorised for emergency use only. There is a chance that some vaccine recipients may experience adverse events.

To protect them from adverse effects after the vaccination, on May 3, the National Health Security Board introduced a no-fault compensation programme for individuals who find undesired outcomes after the vaccination.

Not only 49 million people whose health is insured under the Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS) will benefit from this programme, but another 17 million people from the Social Security Scheme and Civil Servant Medical Benefits Scheme will also be compensated for adverse events.

This covers everyone who receives the Covid-19 vaccine administered under the government's national vaccination programme. However, those who have vaccinations provided by a private party aren't entitled to compensation.

It will not just bring the people's confidence in the Thai government's vaccination campaign, it will also protect their healthcare rights from the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The no-fault compensation programme for Covid-19 vaccination is the first and only national-level programme of its kind ever implemented in Thailand.

This same approach is also implemented globally. For example, in February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a programme to compensate eligible individuals in 92 low- and middle-income countries for finding adverse effects after receiving Covax-distributed vaccines.

Thailand is among 25 member states of WHO that implements a no-fault compensation programme for medical errors, even before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But only UCS beneficiaries benefit from the existing programme initiated by the NHSO. The programme was introduced by doctors, patient groups, and policymakers who understand the hardship of patients when medical errors happen.

Most of the victims stay silent, because they don't want to have a conflict with physicians and medical staff or because they can't afford to file lawsuits against doctors. The suits can take years to settle. The damages of medical errors on the patients, physically and mentally, can worsen during those years.