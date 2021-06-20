Isolated thundershowers forecast for parts of the country as southwest monsoon weakens

Weak winds are expected to blow across the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 35-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Samut Songkram provinces; minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.