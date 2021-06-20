Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Isolated thundershowers forecast for parts of the country as southwest monsoon weakens

A weak southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with isolated thundershowers forecast for some parts of the country, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Weak winds are expected to blow across the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 35-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Samut Songkram provinces; minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr; waves less than a metre high and about a metre in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces; minimum temperature 21-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

 

Bangkok and its vicinity: Isolated thundershowers mostly in the evening; minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.