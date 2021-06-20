Saturday, July 17, 2021

Interior Ministry calls for vaccination of ThaiBev employees and family members

The top official at the Ministry of Interior has sought cooperation from the Bangkok city authority and provincial governors on June 17, for vaccinating more than 70,000 employees and families of Thai Beverage Pcl.

Chatchai Promlert, permanent secretary at the ministry, sent the two urgent letters to the permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority and all provincial governors in response to an urgent appeal by Thai Beverage Pcl on June 8, requesting assistance for Covid-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to 43,201 employees and 28,244 family members of its employees in 76 provinces and Bangkok.

The Centre for Disease Control of Covid-19 at the Ministry of Interior told the Ministry of Public Health to consider supporting vaccination after the company's plea in view of the situation.

