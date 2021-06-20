Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thai film and TV industry gets conditional nod to resume activities

The Ministry of Culture has unveiled relaxation of Covid-19 measures for TV filming and movie crews following approval by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The prime minister agreed in principle to the CCSA proposal for conditional easing of measures and activities for filming television programmes, movies and videos.

The stipulated measures are:

▪︎There must be no more than 50 filming participants and the density of people while filming must be maintained at at least four square metres per person.

▪︎Only actors who enter the scene are exempted from wearing a mask at certain times.

▪︎If a scene involves hugging, kissing, fighting, use of special techniques and filming in public, all staff members must wear masks at all times.

▪︎ Follow the shooting practices of television programmes, dramas, movies and videos, such as seeking permission to use an area, observe the measures of each level of the pandemic area, prepare screening measures and test for Covid-19 by RT-PCR method within 72 hours, and report vaccination history.

▪︎There must be no close contact and personal belongings must be separated. A timeline must be provided throughout the filming period and 14 days after the filming has been completed.

▪︎Regular cleaning of all common contact surfaces should be carried out. While eating or sitting alone, people must be two metres apart, and food should be arranged as individual sets.

▪︎When a high-risk group is found, they are to be isolated from the risk group for immediate examination. When found infected, the patient must be taken to a cooperative medical facility and the filming area immediately closed.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

