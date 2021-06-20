First batch of Sinopharm vaccine ordered by Chulabhorn academy arrives

One million doses of the alternative vaccine will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality check, the academy added.
Earlier, academy secretary-general Dr Nithi Mahanonda assured on his Facebook page that the vaccines would be delivered gradually to all organisations that had submitted requests so far.
He also warned that the organisation must not resell vaccines to make a profit, or they may face a fine at almost 20 times the vaccine price.
Published : June 20, 2021
By : The Nation
