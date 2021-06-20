Many businesses return to normal in non-red areas from Monday

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has adjusted working hours according to the epidemic situation and relaxed activities and lockdown measures in some areas from June 21.

Yol Phokasub, president of Thai Retailers Association, and Nopporn Witoonchart, president of the Thai Shopping Center Association, said that both associations were aware of the pandemic situation and its impact on association members and network partners across the country. They promised to heed the government's announcement that relaxes measures according to the area level.

Shopping centres and department stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and restaurants operating in shopping centres located in the dark red zone (Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan provinces) can still allow customers to dine in-store only at 50 per cent of capacity, and sit in until 9pm.

Convenience stores will continue to operate from 4am to 11pm in the dark red areas and red areas (Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces).

Apart from the restrictions in these two zones, shopping centres and department stores supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants in shopping centres can open as usual.

The public must wear a mask or cloth mask when going out of the house or in public. In addition, activities with large gatherings of people are still prohibited. Employees are expected to work from home to increase the ability of all agencies to effectively control the spread of the new wave from Monday until further notice.