Heavy rains forecast for East and South as monsoon gains strength

Waves in the Andaman Sea are 1-2 metres high and over two metres in thundershower areas.
All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-38°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 36-38°C.
Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-39°C.
East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 33-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres high during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.
Published : June 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
