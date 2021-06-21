Heavy rains forecast for East and South as monsoon gains strength

Waves in the Andaman Sea are 1-2 metres high and over two metres in thundershower areas.

All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-38°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 36-38°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-39°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 33-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres high during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department