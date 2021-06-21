Saturday, July 17, 2021

Heavy rains forecast for East and South as monsoon gains strength

The southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying. More rains are likely across the country with isolated heavy rains in the East and the South, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Waves in the Andaman Sea are 1-2 metres high and over two metres in thundershower areas.

All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-38°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 36-38°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-39°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 33-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres high during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : June 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

