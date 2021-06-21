Thailand chose not to back UN motion on Myanmar as it is ‘unsustainable’

Ministry spokesperson Thanee Saengrat said the Kingdom withheld its ballot on Friday’s vote in New York because the resolution did not take into account the direct and indirect effects it will have on Myanmar and Thailand. He also listed the following points for the abstention:
• The resolution was created by countries that do not have close ties with Myanmar, unlike Thailand which must take each step carefully.
• The resolution does not take into account Myanmar’s history and situation before and after the February 1 coup. Thailand believes political conflicts are destroying the peace in the country and the only way out is to seek a peaceful solution, instead of condemning or doing things that may cause the conflict to expand.
• The resolution does not support Asean’s efforts to solve Myanmar’s situation in line with its non-interference policy.
• Thailand believes nobody can change the past, but the global community can build an atmosphere that draws all parties in Myanmar to the negotiating table, so there is no more violence and a future can be created without conflict.
• Thailand is more concerned about the people of Myanmar who are suffering from the conflict. Thailand also does not believe the UN resolution will lead to sustainable peace.
• Thailand wants peace to return to Myanmar and has no hidden agenda other than to bring all parties to the negotiating table because that is the only way to end the conflict.
Published : June 21, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021