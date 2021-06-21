Thailand chose not to back UN motion on Myanmar as it is ‘unsustainable’

Ministry spokesperson Thanee Saengrat said the Kingdom withheld its ballot on Friday’s vote in New York because the resolution did not take into account the direct and indirect effects it will have on Myanmar and Thailand. He also listed the following points for the abstention:

• The resolution was created by countries that do not have close ties with Myanmar, unlike Thailand which must take each step carefully.

• The resolution does not take into account Myanmar’s history and situation before and after the February 1 coup. Thailand believes political conflicts are destroying the peace in the country and the only way out is to seek a peaceful solution, instead of condemning or doing things that may cause the conflict to expand.

• The resolution does not support Asean’s efforts to solve Myanmar’s situation in line with its non-interference policy.