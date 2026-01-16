Bangkok named 3rd best city to visit in the world for 2026 by New York Times

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), revealed that the New York Times has included Bangkok in its prestigious “52 Places to Go in 2026” list, ranking the city as the 3rd best destination worldwide. Bangkok also earned the top spot in Asia and ASEAN.

Topping the list is “Revolutionary America”, followed by Warsaw, Poland.

The BMA spokesman expressed immense pride in the global recognition of Bangkok’s efforts to improve quality of life and urban development. The city is described as “a bustling metropolis that is seriously heading towards a green future.”