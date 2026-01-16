null

Bangkok named 3rd best city to visit in the world for 2026 by New York Times

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

Bangkok has been named the 3rd best city to visit globally in 2026 by the New York Times, topping the list in Asia and ASEAN. The recognition highlights the city's green transformation and cultural innovations.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), revealed that the New York Times has included Bangkok in its prestigious “52 Places to Go in 2026” list, ranking the city as the 3rd best destination worldwide. Bangkok also earned the top spot in Asia and ASEAN.

Topping the list is “Revolutionary America”, followed by Warsaw, Poland.

The BMA spokesman expressed immense pride in the global recognition of Bangkok’s efforts to improve quality of life and urban development. The city is described as “a bustling metropolis that is seriously heading towards a green future.”

The New York Times report highlights Bangkok’s success in three key areas:

  1. Connected Green Spaces: Bangkok has shed its reputation for lacking green spaces by developing central urban parks, including Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park, which are now linked via the “Green Bridge.” Visitors can also enjoy beautiful lotus ponds and lush forests.
  2. Cultural Hub: In addition to environmental achievements, Bangkok stands out with its vibrant arts scene, showcased at Dib Bangkok, an arts space featuring works by 40 local and international artists.
  3. Innovation and Transportation: While the lively chaos of the city remains a charm, Bangkok has enhanced the visitor experience with modern AI-managed traffic systems, air-conditioned electric buses, and improved safety standards for motorcycle taxis.

“This 3rd place ranking globally is proof that we are on the right path. The global recognition of our environmental and technological transformations is a significant encouragement for Bangkok to continue developing as a friendly, safe, and liveable city for all,” the BMA spokesman concluded.

