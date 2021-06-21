Pro-democracy activists back on streets as charter-change bills go to Parliament

Led by law students from Khon Kaen University, campaigners gathered signatures on the road between Democracy Monument and Bang Lamphu Market under the close watch of police officers.

The move comes as Parliament is set to resume deliberations of draft bills to amend the junta-sponsored 2017 Constitution, which critics say was designed to prolong the military’s grip on government. Lawmakers will consider 13 draft charter bills over three days from tomorrow (June 22) to Thursday.

Dern Talu Fah’s campaign also enables people to submit their signatures in support of Constitution amendments. The pro-democracy movement has been largely dormant since pandemic restrictions were tightened in December.

"The Covid-19 situation in Khon Kaen has improved, so we are using this opportunity to create awareness among people," a student from the group said.