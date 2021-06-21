Saturday, July 17, 2021

Pro-democracy activists back on streets as charter-change bills go to Parliament

The Dern Talu Fah (Walk through the Sky) pro-democracy group launched a petition campaign in Khon Kaen on Monday, aimed at ousting the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

Led by law students from Khon Kaen University, campaigners gathered signatures on the road between Democracy Monument and Bang Lamphu Market under the close watch of police officers.

The move comes as Parliament is set to resume deliberations of draft bills to amend the junta-sponsored 2017 Constitution, which critics say was designed to prolong the military’s grip on government. Lawmakers will consider 13 draft charter bills over three days from tomorrow (June 22) to Thursday.

Dern Talu Fah’s campaign also enables people to submit their signatures in support of Constitution amendments. The pro-democracy movement has been largely dormant since pandemic restrictions were tightened in December.

"The Covid-19 situation in Khon Kaen has improved, so we are using this opportunity to create awareness among people," a student from the group said.

The signature campaign will continue until Thursday when the group plans to hold an anti-government rally at 5pm.

"So far, we have over 1,500 signatures from people who support changes to the Constitution," the student said. "We believe that good politics starts from good government."

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

