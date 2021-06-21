Saturday, July 17, 2021

Navy nabs 2 Vietnamese trawlers fishing in Thai waters

Troops under the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) arrested 10 Vietnamese fishermen for encroaching in Thailand’s territorial waters off Narathiwat on Sunday.

The arrests came after a Royal Thai Navy boat discovered two Vietnamese trawlers during its survey of territorial waters in the deep South.

The trawlers were escorted vessels to Narathiwat pier, where their crewmen were tested for Covid-19 by local health officials before being detained for questioning at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station.

All 10 crewmen were charged under the fisheries law.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

